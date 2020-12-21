UrduPoint.com
President Expresses Condolences With Bereaved Families Of Shaheed Soldiers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday telephoned the bereaved families of Pakistan Army's soldiers who embraced martyrdom during Indian firing on the Line of Control (LoC) last week and expressed his condolences.

According to a press release, he talked to the families of late Naik Shahjahan and Sepoy Hameed and prayed for the high ranks of the Shuhada.

The president paid tributes to Shuhada for their bravery, courage and services.

He also prayed to the Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved families.

