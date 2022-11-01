President expresses condolences with families of martyred troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday held telephonic conversation with the families of martyred Jawans of Pakistan Army who laid down their lives during DIKhan attack on October 28.

The president expressed his condolences with the bereaved families of Sawar Muhammad Israr and Naek Sajid Hussain, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also paid rich tributes to the martyred personnel and said that the nation would always be indebted to the sacrifices of Shuhada who laid down their lives for the protection of the motherland.

The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the grant of fortitude to the bereaved families.