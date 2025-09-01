President expresses deep condolences over earthquake loss in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed deep condolences, on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, to the families who lost their loved ones in last night’s tragic earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan.

In his message, the president said that during this hour of grief and hardship, Pakistan stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan. He prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and for strength and resilience of the affected communities.

He further prayed that the departed souls may rest in eternal peace and that the Almighty may grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss.