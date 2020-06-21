President expresses deep grief over death of Mufti Naeem

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of prominent religious scholar and head of Jamia Binoria International Muhammad Naeem.

In his condolence message, the president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

According to a press release, the president said the religious services of late Mufti Naeem would always be remembered.

Family of late Mufti Muhammad Naeem in Karachi told media that the prominent cleric died on way to hospital. Mufti Naeem was also a member of the executive committee of Wafaqul Madaris al-Arabia (WMA).

