President expresses deep grief over loss of lives in Swat blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a blast that destroyed the building of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Kabal, Swat on Monday night.

The president expressed his condolences and sympathized with the bereaved families, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and the early recovery of the injured.