President expresses deep grief over loss of lives in Bajaur bomb blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the deaths of Hidayatullah, a former Senator and other people who lost their lives in a remote-controlled bomb blast in Bajaur.

The president, condemning the terrorist incident, expressed condolences with the bereaved families, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.