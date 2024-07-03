President Expresses Deep Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Bajaur Bomb Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 07:52 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the deaths of Hidayatullah, a former Senator and other people who lost their lives in a remote-controlled bomb blast in Bajaur
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the deaths of Hidayatullah, a former Senator and other people who lost their lives in a remote-controlled bomb blast in Bajaur.
The president, condemning the terrorist incident, expressed condolences with the bereaved families, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
He also prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.
