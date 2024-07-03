Open Menu

President Expresses Deep Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Bajaur Bomb Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 07:52 PM

President expresses deep grief over loss of lives in Bajaur bomb blast

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the deaths of Hidayatullah, a former Senator and other people who lost their lives in a remote-controlled bomb blast in Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the deaths of Hidayatullah, a former Senator and other people who lost their lives in a remote-controlled bomb blast in Bajaur.

The president, condemning the terrorist incident, expressed condolences with the bereaved families, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

Related Topics

Terrorist Asif Ali Zardari Bomb Blast

Recent Stories

Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in ..

Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days

2 minutes ago
 Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultiv ..

Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultivation: FAO

2 minutes ago
 Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China

Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest

Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest

2 minutes ago
 US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound fro ..

US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound from 3-month low

5 minutes ago
 DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain a ..

DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain arrangement

5 minutes ago
Custom officials visits NH&MP office

Custom officials visits NH&MP office

5 minutes ago
 FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-H ..

FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-Harram security: IG

5 minutes ago
 Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEP ..

Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEPCO GM

24 minutes ago
 Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 impor ..

Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 import expo

24 minutes ago
 IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of poli ..

IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of police employees, their families

24 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan