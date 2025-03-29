President Expresses Deep Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Thailand, Myanmar Quake
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious human lives and other losses in the devastating earthquake that struck Thailand and Myanmar on Friday.
The president expressed solidarity with the people and affected families of Thailand and Myanmar, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
He further said that Pakistan shared the grief of the affected people of both countries in this hour of grief.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025
US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during Na ..
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President expresses deep grief over loss of lives in Thailand, Myanmar quake6 minutes ago
-
DRAP intensifies drive against spurious drugs26 minutes ago
-
Police recovers allegedly snatched van36 minutes ago
-
Anjuman Auqaf condemns closure of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Wida1 hour ago
-
Markets, malls overflow with shoppers in final countdown to Eid ul-Fiter: report2 hours ago
-
PM grieved over devastating quake in Thailand, Myanmar3 hours ago
-
Agriculture dept's helpline to remain unavailable during Eid holidays12 hours ago
-
Chiniot police finalize Eid-ul-Fitr security arrangements12 hours ago
-
Afghan nationals arrested for street crime, drug trafficking12 hours ago
-
Chiniot Prepares for Eid-ul-Fitr: DC Safiullah12 hours ago
-
UAF, Kamalia University to benefit from each other’s experience13 hours ago
-
SSP reviews security of commercial hubs as people throng for Eid shopping13 hours ago