UrduPoint.com

President Expresses Displeasure Over Delay In Filling Vacant Posts Of FUUAST Senate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 08:30 PM

President expresses displeasure over delay in filling vacant posts of FUUAST Senate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday expressed dismay over the inordinate delay in filling the vacant posts of members of the Senate of Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST).

The president in his direction said the process for appointments should be initiated, before the expiry of the tenure of the forum concerned, or the retirement of the office-bearers, so that all matters of important nature could not be disrupted or delayed.

The president expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the FUUAST Senate, held at Governor House, Karachi, on Friday.

Chairman Higher Education Commission Professor Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Acting-Vice Chancellor of FUUAST Professor Dr M Ziauddin, senate members of the university and representatives of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that FUUAST was a prestigious higher education institution of Karachi and stressed the need to address various issues being faced by it to ensure the smooth functioning of the administrative and academic wings of the institution.

He said the ministry of Federal Education and Professional training should fast-track the process of nominations without further delay.

The president also took notice of the findings of the HEC committee which pointed out irregularities in the selection and appointment of academic and administrative officials, and other matters and instructed the University administration to submit a detailed report and fix responsibility against those who committed the irregularities.

The Chairman HEC briefed the meeting about the inquiry committee report and the irregularities in the university.

Senate members of FUUAST said that all the important forums including the Senate and academic council should be made fully functional to take timely and prompt decisions.

Related Topics

Karachi Senate Technology Governor Education Mukhtar Ahmed HEC Federal Urdu University All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

One injured as Karachi police headquarters come un ..

One injured as Karachi police headquarters come under attack

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and r ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and ready to welcome the World

30 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’ ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’hab Park

31 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi receives Nobel Laureate at AUS

Bodour Al Qasimi receives Nobel Laureate at AUS

31 minutes ago
 OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA ..

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League Launched Glo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake vic ..

UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.