(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of veteran leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

The president, in his condolence message, prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family over her death, a press release said.

The president said late Begum Naseem Wali Khan's political contributions would be remembered for long.