UrduPoint.com

President Expresses Grief Over Death Of Pervez Musharraf

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM

President expresses grief over death of Pervez Musharraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed his grief over death of former president Gen. (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

The president expressed his condolence with the bereaved family, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The former president passed away in Dubai on Sunday morning where he was hospitalised due to a rare disease called amyloidosis.

Gen. (Retd) Pervez Musharraf had served as president of Pakistan during 2001 and 2008. Later, he founded the All Pakistan Muslim League in 2010.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pervez Musharraf Dubai Sunday Muslim Family All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winn ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winners of 4th Zayed Award for Hu ..

12 hours ago
 UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on Internat ..

UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on International Day of Human Fraternity

13 hours ago
 Ankara Says Terrorist Groups 'Laying Mines' on Swe ..

Ankara Says Terrorist Groups 'Laying Mines' on Sweden's Path to NATO Membership

13 hours ago
 Haller on scoresheet after cancer battle as Union ..

Haller on scoresheet after cancer battle as Union knock Bayern off top

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.