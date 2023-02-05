President expresses grief over death of Pervez Musharraf

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed his grief over death of former president Gen. (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

The president expressed his condolence with the bereaved family, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The former president passed away in Dubai on Sunday morning where he was hospitalised due to a rare disease called amyloidosis.

Gen. (Retd) Pervez Musharraf had served as president of Pakistan during 2001 and 2008. Later, he founded the All Pakistan Muslim League in 2010.