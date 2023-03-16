UrduPoint.com

President Expresses Grief Over Death Of Shaukat Tareen's Mother

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of former finance minister Shaukat Tareen.

The president extended condolences to Shaukat Tareen and his family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

"My dear friend Mr Shaukat Tareen's mother passed away. May her soul rest in peace and may Allah grant the family, strength to bear this loss," he wrote on Twitter.

The president also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family.

