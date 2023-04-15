President expresses grief over demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a traffic accident.

In a message, the President paid tribute to the late minister for his services for inter-faith harmony.

While sympathising with the family of Mufti Abdul Shakoor, the President prayed for the departed soul and for grant of fortitude to the bereaved.