President Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Mufti Abdul Shakoor
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a traffic accident.
In a message, the President paid tribute to the late minister for his services for inter-faith harmony.
While sympathising with the family of Mufti Abdul Shakoor, the President prayed for the departed soul and for grant of fortitude to the bereaved.