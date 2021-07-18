UrduPoint.com
President Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Mumtaz Bhutto

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

President expresses grief over demise of Mumtaz Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed his grief over the death of Mumtaz Ali Bhutto, former governor Sindh and condoled with the bereaved family.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the family to bear the loss with equanimity, said a news release.

Mumtaz Bhutto, 94, a cousin and close aide of former prime minister and founder of Pakistan Peoples Party, late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, breathed his last on Sunday at hisresidence in Karachi.

Late Mumtaz Bhutto had served as governor Sindh during 1971 and then as provincial chief minister in 1972.\932

