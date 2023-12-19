Open Menu

President Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Human Lives In Earthquake In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2023 | 01:10 PM

President expresses grief over loss of human lives in earthquake in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in China due to earthquake.

"I would like to extend my sincere sympathy and heartfelt condolences on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan with the bereaved families and people and leadership of China," he said in a statement issued by the President House.

President Alvi said, "We share the grief and sorrow of our Chinese brothers and sisters and stand with them in this hour of grief".

