Open Menu

President Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives, Property During Rains In KP, Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM

President expresses grief over loss of lives, property during rains in KP, Balochistan

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property during the recent rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property during the recent rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

In a condolence message, he said his sympathies were with the victims during this difficult time.

He stressed the need to take all possible measures for rehabilitation and relief of the affected people.

President Zardari also prayed for eternal peace of those died in the incidents caused by heavy rains.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died All Rains

Recent Stories

DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action agains ..

DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes

17 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: K ..

Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in ..

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May - Finance Minister

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global ma ..

Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts

17 minutes ago
 Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Na ..

Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association

17 minutes ago
 Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent floodi ..

Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent flooding

20 minutes ago
West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after ..

West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after settler attacks

19 minutes ago
 Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout ..

Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate

20 minutes ago
 Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Ir ..

Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran

20 minutes ago
 PTF meeting for polio eradication held

PTF meeting for polio eradication held

19 minutes ago
 Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated

Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated

20 minutes ago
 BISP cash disbursement center set up

BISP cash disbursement center set up

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan