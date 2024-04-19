President expresses grief over loss of lives, property during rains in KP, Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property during the recent rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

In a condolence message, he said his sympathies were with the victims during this difficult time.

He stressed the need to take all possible measures for rehabilitation and relief of the affected people.

President Zardari also prayed for eternal peace of those died in the incidents caused by heavy rains.