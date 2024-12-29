President Expresses Grief Over S. Korea Plane Crash
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed his grief over loss of precious lives in a plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea.
The president expressed his condolences with the people and the Government of South Korea, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
He also expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families.
According to foreign media reports, a Jeju Air Flight 2216 crashed at Muan International Airport on Sunday morning, resulting in over 100 deaths.
The Boeing 737-8AS, which had departed from Bangkok with 181 people on board, including 175 passengers and six crew members, crashed as it attempted to land.
