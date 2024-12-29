Open Menu

President Expresses Grief Over S. Korea Plane Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 01:00 PM

President expresses grief over S. Korea plane crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed his grief over loss of precious lives in a plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea.

The president expressed his condolences with the people and the Government of South Korea, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families.

According to foreign media reports, a Jeju Air Flight 2216 crashed at Muan International Airport on Sunday morning, resulting in over 100 deaths.

The Boeing 737-8AS, which had departed from Bangkok with 181 people on board, including 175 passengers and six crew members, crashed as it attempted to land.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Jeju Bangkok South Korea Sunday Media From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

5 hours ago
 'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: St ..

'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study

11 hours ago
 De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at ..

De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup

14 hours ago
 Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2 ..

Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month

14 hours ago
 Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last maj ..

Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..

14 hours ago
Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over de ..

Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues

14 hours ago
 Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish ..

Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob

14 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

14 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

14 hours ago
 Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming re ..

Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming responsibility in plane crash

15 hours ago
 Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment o ..

Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment operation

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan