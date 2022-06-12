President expresses grief over shahadat of sepoy in NW

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of sepoy Shahzaib Imtiaz who embraced shahadat during an exchange of firing with terrorists in Dattakhel, North Waziristan.

The president said that entire nation was united in the fight against terrorism and expressed the resolve that fight against this scourge would continue till its complete elimination, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Paying tribute to Imtiaz's great sacrifice, the president also prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.