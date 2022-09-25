President expresses grief over shahadat of security personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over shahadat of Naib Subedar Javaid Iqbal and Naik Hussain Ahmed, who lost their lives in a bomb blast in North Waziristan.

The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He further observed that shuhada, who laid down their lives for the protection of motherland, had been the benefactors of the nation.