President Expresses Grief Over Shahadat Of Security Forces Personnel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed grief over shahadat of personnel of security forces who lost their lives after their vehicle reportedly hit an improvised explosive device (IED) in District Lakki Marwat.

The president paid tribute to the martyred Jawans of Pakistan Army and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also condemned the IED attack by the terrorists and reiterated the resolve of the entire nation to root out the cancer of terrorism.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices and valour of shaheed Jawans, the president said the nation would never forget the sacrifices of its sons and Shuhada and expressed condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for them to bear the losses with fortitude.

