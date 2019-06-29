President expresses resolve to address basic social issues

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi expressing strong resolve for addressing vital social issues, has said that his office will continue to play its constitutional role for bringing social change in the country.

Issues such as malnutrition, infant mortality, population growth, and women's right to inheritance needed to be addressed in a more prudent manner to get the desired results in the shortest possible time, he added.

The president was talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) Executive Committee, which called on him here at the Aiwan-i-Sadr, last night, a press release on Saturday said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahida Parveen and director general of Radio Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

Talking about the role of media and its importance, the president said media had a very important role to play in connecting, informing, and educating people for the common cause of national development and social change.

However, he cautioned that extra care was required to combat the emerging threat of fake news, which, he added, had traces in history that led to disastrous consequences.

He said in recent years, fake news had gained momentum and dented the credibility of news.

Talking about the importance of emerging technologies and their usages, the president said unless a nation was equipped with modern technologies, including the emerging concept of artificial intelligence, the dream of becoming a progressive and developed country could not be achieved.

He expressed his gratitude to the media community for their support to his initiative on artificial intelligence which, he added, would bring a sea change in the overall thinking pattern of researchers and scientists.

He also mentioned that his initiative of artificial intelligence had gained significant success in Karachi and keeping in mind the need to further spread it to other parts of the country, the same programme had also been launched in Islamabad and Faisalabad.

Talking about his recent meeting with Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani, President Alvi said it was a very fruitful meeting that entailed a lot of hopes for bringing peace in the region and Pakistan would fully support peace process in Afghanistan and actively contribute for its rebuilding.

Earlier Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the guidance and the patronage of President Dr Arif Alvi had always been very encouraging, which augured well for the development of media in Pakistan.

She said the incumbent government attached high priority to the promotion of media in the country and ensured payment of the pending advertisement bills for the resolution of issues of media workers.

She also called upon the media owners to pay attention for the resolution of workers' issues.

The SAPM said the new advertisement policy would be formulated in consultation with all the stakeholders, which would also include policy formulation for the social, electronic and print media.

The APNS delegation expressed their gratitude to the president for his constant support to the media community.

It was the responsibility of the media community to fact-check news for accuracy before disseminating it to curb the trend of fake news, they elaborated.

The president also stressed upon creation of job opportunities for the young people getting media related education and also underlined the need for provision of required education in all the sectors, relevant to the market jobs.

He said through positive criticism, the media should continue playing its role for the public awareness about different social issues. Through news and analysis, the issues could also be resolved, he added.

The president announced that a special award would be announced for the best television channel, reporting over issues related to education and health etc.

He said though the country was facing economic issues, yet the government was taking all possible steps for the promotion of media industry, and called upon the media owners to formulate the advertisement policy, while keeping in view the changing scenario.