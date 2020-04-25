UrduPoint.com
President Expresses Satisfaction Over Implementation Guidelines

President Dr Arif Alvi in a letter addressed to prayer leaders in the federal capital, expressed his satisfaction over the implementation of 20-point guidelines for prayers and congregation during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi in a letter addressed to prayer leaders in the Federal capital, expressed his satisfaction over the implementation of 20-point guidelines for prayers and congregation during Ramazan.

The president sent letters to the prayer leaders after visiting Mosques, a press release said on Saturday.

The president observed that it was a matter of satisfaction that Mosques' administration ensured implementation of these points, besides taking precautionary measures.

However, the president pointed out the presence of certain elderly people over the age of fifty years during Taraweeh prayers.

The point six of the guidelines as agreed upon by the ulema and the government, the people in the same age bracket were requested not to visit Mosques.

The president stressed upon the Mosque committees and other faithful to persuade these elderly people to help in the joint efforts for controlling Covid-19 pandemic.

