Open Menu

President Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Shah Noorani Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2024 | 12:50 PM

President expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Shah Noorani accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari conveyed profound sorrow on Thursday over the tragic loss of lives in the accident at Shah Noorani.

In a heartfelt condolence message, the president prayed for the affected families, asking for strength to endure this profound loss.

He also prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls. "My heartfelt sympathies go out to the families of the pilgrims who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident," remarked the president.

The president also extended prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the mishap.

.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Asif Ali Zardari

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

4 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

18 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

1 day ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

2 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

2 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

2 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

2 days ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

2 days ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan