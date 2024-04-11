President expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Shah Noorani accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari conveyed profound sorrow on Thursday over the tragic loss of lives in the accident at Shah Noorani.

In a heartfelt condolence message, the president prayed for the affected families, asking for strength to endure this profound loss.

He also prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls. "My heartfelt sympathies go out to the families of the pilgrims who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident," remarked the president.

The president also extended prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the mishap.

