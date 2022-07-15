UrduPoint.com

President Expresses Sorrow Over Martyrdom Of Lt Colonel Laiq Baig

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 01:20 AM

President expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Lt Colonel Laiq Baig

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Lt Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza in Ziarat Balochistan.

In a message of condolence, he prayed for elevation of ranks of the martyr in heaven and for giving patience to the bereaved family to bear the immense loss with fortitude.

He said the nefarious tactics of the terrorists could not weaken resolve of the nation and the whole nation stood with the armed forces in the war against terrorism.

Related Topics

Balochistan Ziarat Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Inflation May Sap Demand for High-End Microchips, ..

Inflation May Sap Demand for High-End Microchips, But Mature Node Crunch to Pers ..

46 minutes ago
 Hamza Khan Nasir condemns martyrdom of Lt Col Laee ..

Hamza Khan Nasir condemns martyrdom of Lt Col Laeeq

1 hour ago
 US Authorizes All Transactions Involving SEFE Secu ..

US Authorizes All Transactions Involving SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH - ..

1 hour ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related to Fertilizers, Seeds, Crops

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister announces Rs 18.54, Rs 40.5 per lit ..

Prime Minister announces Rs 18.54, Rs 40.5 per liter cut in petrol, diesel price ..

1 hour ago
 Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs18.50; diesel by R ..

Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs18.50; diesel by Rs40.54 per liter

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.