President expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Lt Colonel Laiq Baig

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Lt Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza in Ziarat Balochistan.

In a message of condolence, he prayed for elevation of ranks of the martyr in heaven and for giving patience to the bereaved family to bear the immense loss with fortitude.

He said the nefarious tactics of the terrorists could not weaken resolve of the nation and the whole nation stood with the armed forces in the war against terrorism.