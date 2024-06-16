Open Menu

President Extends Eid Greetings To Nation, Muslim Ummah

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has extended his warm felicitations to the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the blessed occasion of Eid ul-Azha.

In a message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to grant His blessings and happiness to the Muslim world and Pakistan on this auspicious day.

The president highlighted the significance of Eid ul-Azha, which commemorates the willingness of two chosen Prophets of Allah-Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) to sacrifice their dearest possessions for the pleasure of Allah.

When Allah Almighty put these great personalities through trials, both of them bowed their heads to obtain the pleasure of Allah, he said adding that this act of sacrifice became so popular in the presence of Allah Almighty that He made this worship of sacrifice obligatory on the Ummah of Muhammad (PBUH).

"It is a lesson for us that the key to success is to remain firm in the situation of trials and tests and to obey Allah Almighty."

President Zardari urged the nation to reaffirm their commitment to the values of brotherhood, sacrifice, and selflessness on this occasion.

He encouraged everyone to share the joy of Eid with those around them, especially those who are unable to celebrate due to financial constraints.

"I prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His blessings and mercy upon the entire Muslim ummah, particularly Pakistan", he added.

