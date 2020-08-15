UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Extends Greetings On 75th Korean Liberation Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 04:46 PM

President extends greetings on 75th Korean Liberation Day

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday extended a message of felicitations to President Moon Jae-in on the occasion of 75th National Liberation Day of the Republic of Korea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday extended a message of felicitations to President Moon Jae-in on the occasion of 75th National Liberation Day of the Republic of Korea.

In his message, the president underlined the friendly relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea, which were based on mutual respect and close cooperation.

Korean Liberation Day is celebrated annually on August 15 to Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.

He said the growing economic ties, people-to-people contacts and collaboration in a wide array of fields offered a promising future for friendship.

The president expressed best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the Republic of Korea.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress Japan August From Best Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Friends Association concludes World ..

34 minutes ago

PMD issues weather Alert regarding GLOF events in ..

2 minutes ago

First Batch of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine From Gamal ..

2 minutes ago

Peaceful Rally Taking Place Near Belarus Embassy i ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Situation in, Around Bel ..

2 minutes ago

Hundreds express solidarity in Run for Kashmir Mar ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.