President extends greetings on Sindh Culture Day

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday extended greetings as the people from Sindh celebrated their annual cultural day with traditional enthusiasm.

On Twitter, the president said that the land of Sindh was a symbol of peace and love.

He said, "humility and affection for others are the main source of inspiration for us from our Sindhi culture.

Sindh Cultural Day is celebrated to highlight the centuries-old rich culture of Sindh. It is celebrated each year in the first week of December on Sunday, not only in Pakistan but also by the diaspora across the world.