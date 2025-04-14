President extends greetings to Sikhs on Vaisakhi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday extended greetings to the Sikh community in Pakistan and around the world on the joyous occasion of Vaisakhi.

Vaisakhi is a symbol of Pakistan’s beauty in its cultural and religious diversity, the president said in a message.

He said the Sikh community was playing a prominent role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

The president emphasized that the constitution of Pakistan provided complete religious freedom, equal rights, and protection to minorities.

He also reiterated the government's commitment to upholding the principles of interfaith harmony, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence and prayed for the happiness, progress, and safety of the Sikh community.