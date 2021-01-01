UrduPoint.com
President Extends New Year Greetings; Prays For Freedom Of Oppressed, Country's Prosperity

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:20 AM

President extends New Year greetings; prays for freedom of oppressed, country's prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :With the onset of year 2021, President Dr Arif Alvi Friday extended New Year greetings to the countrymen and prayed for good time ahead for the distressed and oppressed people.

"Happy New Year," the president wished on Twitter and prayed for prosperity of the country and countrymen as well as for their happy life.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the people facing brutal oppression in Kashmir, Palestine and anywhere in the world with peace and freedom.

Moreover, the president also prayed for help of the sick and those in financial, personal, or emotional distress.

