President Extends Tenure Of Three Judges Of Peshawar High Court

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM

President extends tenure of three judges of Peshawar High Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday extended the tenure of the office of three additional judges of Peshawar High Court.

The president extended the tenure of Justice Fazal Subhan, Justice Shahid Khan and Justice Dr Khurshid Iqbal, according to a statement issued by the President House Press Wing.

The extension of the tenure will be applicable from January 18, 2024 till consideration by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

President Alvi extended the tenure of the judges in the exercise of powers conferred by Article 197 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

