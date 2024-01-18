President Extends Tenure Of Three Judges Of Peshawar High Court
Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday extended the tenure of the office of three additional judges of Peshawar High Court.
The president extended the tenure of Justice Fazal Subhan, Justice Shahid Khan and Justice Dr Khurshid Iqbal, according to a statement issued by the President House Press Wing.
The extension of the tenure will be applicable from January 18, 2024 till consideration by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.
President Alvi extended the tenure of the judges in the exercise of powers conferred by Article 197 of the Constitution of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister inaugurates two-day National Citrus Festival2 minutes ago
-
VC chairs SMIU's Senate meeting2 minutes ago
-
Police register 81 cases against underage drivers2 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University holds seminar on 'Cultural diversity of Pakistan'2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif5 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 389 kg drugs in 11 operations; arrests 10 accused12 minutes ago
-
Additional Session Judge Mansehra acquits three accused of murder case, insufficient evidence12 minutes ago
-
SCCI urges NPO to conduct forensic audit of IPPs22 minutes ago
-
Famous poet, Sufi intellectual Wasif Ali Wasif remembered on death anniversary31 minutes ago
-
Traffic police register 81 cases against underage, without license drivers31 minutes ago
-
TDAP CEO opens 3rd Engineering & Healthcare Show31 minutes ago
-
Seminar urges comprehensive reforms to address electoral system flaws32 minutes ago