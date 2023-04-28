President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr. Khurram Tariq underlines need of microfinance institutions to eliminate poverty

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr. Khurram Tariq said that there is dire need of more microfinance institutions to eliminate poverty and unemployment from the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr. Khurram Tariq said that there is dire need of more microfinance institutions to eliminate poverty and unemployment from the country.

During his visit to the head office of Zad-e-Rah, he expressed satisfaction that recovery of the microfinance loans is more than 90% while it is also contributing a major role in providing relief to the poorest of the poor. He said that actually these institutions are supplementing the responsibilities of the government which also played a major role in maintaining social parity.

He further said that the business community of Faisalabad is fully aware of its social corporate responsibilities and is funding these institutions working at the grass root level.

Arif Ihsan Malik Chairman Zad-e-Rah briefed him about the services rendered by this institution. He said that Zad-e-Rah is working at the grass root level and providing financial help to the widows in addition to doling out fee to the needy students and medical treatment to the deserving segments of the society. He said that Zad-e-Rah is also extending financial help for the marriage of girls belonging to poor families.