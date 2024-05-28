Open Menu

President FCAA Nominated Honorary Coordinator Federal Tax Ombudsman

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) A prominent businessman from Peshawar and President of Frontier Custom Agents Association (FCCA), Zia ul Haq Sarhadi has been nominated as Honorary Coordinator of Custom Matters to the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO).

The nomination of Zia Sarhadi was announced by Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah (recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz) during his visit to Peshawar.

Speaking to the business community of Peshawar at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), FTO Dr. Asif Mehmood said the honorary designation has been awarded to Zia Sarhadi in recognition of his services for the promotion of commerce and trade in the region through the resolution of problems faced by the business community.

According to a notification issued by the FTO Secretariat, Zia Sarhadi will liaise with local chambers of commerce and industry, trade associations, market associations, and general trade bodies about issues with customs clearance.

He will also present custom clearing agents' problems, issues, conflicts, and concerns to the respective advisors in FTO and act proactively for immediate redressal.

Coordinator FTO Custom Matters will also search for methods to improve the efficiency and of the concerned tax machinery, develop and foster relationships of the FTO office with the relevant business community, stakeholders, and other entities.

It merits mention here that Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi also holds the designation of honorary Media Officer of FTO for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He has also served twice as a Member Advisory Committee of the FTO Secretariat.

Zia Sarhadi thanked FTO Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah for awarding him with the honor and expressed his resolve to serve as a bridge for improving working relations between the business community and the Federal Tax Ombudsman Secretariat.

