President FCCI urged textile sub-sectors to submit proposals for upgrading syllabus of TEVTA courses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed on Monday urged all sub-sectors of textile group to submit innovative, dynamic, progressive and market driven proposals to upgrade the syllabus of the courses offered by Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

He was addressing the 4th meeting of the Sector Skill Council (SSC) in FCCI.The house completed the formal agenda and discussed measures to fully exploit the potential of the SCC with the active involvement of the real stakeholders.

He said that only the processing sub-sector gave proposals and suggestions to improve the courses launched by TEVTA. President FCCI critically analyzed these proposals with reference to the contents of curriculum, its duration and other related aspects. He said that the outline of these courses may be finalized and presented in the next meeting. He also stressed the need to concentrate on practical instead of focusing on theory. "The practical training must be imparted in concerned industrial units", he said and added that it will help students to ensure their employ-ability in the similar industrial units.

On the occasion, Engineer Rizwan Ashraf said that the recommendations to upgrade current courses, close old and redundant ones and start new courses may be circulated among all members of the SSC. He said that textile was a major sector which was consistent with a number of sub-sectors. Each sub-sector had its own importance and hence must be represented in the textile chain according to its proportion.

He said that each sub-sector must hold its own separate meetings to thrash out its problems along with its viable solutions.

He lamented that the behavior of most of the members was casual and they took least interest in this important mission. He said the members who could not spare time must voluntarily resign paving the way for the others who were willing to work for their respective sub-sector.

He thanked President FCCI for taking keen interest to make SSC more active and dynamic with his active and regular participation.

Madam Qurat-ul-Ain demanded that President FWCCI (Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry) may be included in this council to ensure the representatives of female entrepreneurs and seek her input to further improve the quality of courses offered by TEVTA. She opined that Australian and German models were best for technical training in Pakistan. She also suggested that personality courses should also be made an integral part of all courses so that the students could improve their personality and explicitly express their mind verbally and through written communication.

Mr. Zafar Iqbal Sarwar said that he established a training centre just half kilometer away from his factory where courses of stitching, knitting, and supervisors were started. He shifted 27 machines from his factory to this training center to impart on-hand training to the young workers. He gave his consent to involve TEVTA in this centre.

The meeting was also attended by TEVTA officers and other members.