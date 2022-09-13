UrduPoint.com

President FCCI Welcomes Digital FloodDash Board Launch

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 02:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh has welcomed the launch of Digital Flood DashBoard (DFDB) to ensure fair, transparent and equitable distribution of relief among the flood hit families.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, donations were pouring in from abroad as well as local philanthropists were donating generously for their brethren.

He said that despite best arrangements by the government and the local authorities, complaints were reported that in some areas,adding that foreign donors were demanding transparency in the distribution of relief goods.

In this situation, the launch of DFDB was in time and appropriate step which would ensure fair distribution of relief goods without any chances of misappropriation or favoritism.

He said that under this arrangement every affected family would get ration, tent and other relief goods and any attempt to receive relief goods repeatedly could also be discouraged. He hoped that donor organizations and individuals would channelize their donations through concerned district administration so that only needy segments could be compensated.

