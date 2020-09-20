President federation baseball opens 'SKS baseball academy ' at MCG

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :President Pakistan federation baseball, Syed Fakhar Shah said that 2nd national blind baseball championship would be conducted in Multan after restoration of sports activities in the country.

Syed Fakhar Shah expressed these views during opening ceremony of Syed Khawar Shah 'SKS baseball academy' as chief guest at Multan cricket Ground (MCG) here on Sunday.

He said that players from Multan have always clinched successes with their excellent capabilities in baseball game.Establishment of baseball academy in the city would help the players of this region to get baseball training facility and groom themselves in the game.

He assured that the city would be given opportunity to host other national level tournaments after approval from the federation.

He hoped that better players of Under-12 and other competitions would be available from this academy.

Divisional sports officer, Rana Nadeem Anjum said that every possible steps would be taken to groom the baseball talent further in the city.

District sports officer Adnan Naeem assured full cooperation to baseball federation regarding conducting of any baseball event in the city.

Chairman baseball umpires association, Muhammad Jameel Kamran said that there was lot of baseball talent in Multan and that's why many players from there represented the country internationally.

He said that purpose of establishing baseball academy was to introduce new talent from Multan at country level.

Later, President Pakistan federation baseball formally inaugurated the academy by pitching.