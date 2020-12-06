President feels pleasure in celebrating Sindhi Culture Day

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday expressed his pleasure in celebrating the 'Sindh Culture Day' which is being observed across the province and the world through colourful traditional festivities.

On his twitter handle, the president said that Sindhi culture reflected in Ajrak and Sindhi cap were not just only beautiful symbols of thousand years old civilization, but also signs of profound hospitality.

"A pleasure to celeberate Sindhi Culture Day I am proud of this thousands of years old civilization of my province. The culture is not only Sindhi Ajrak and Topi which are great & beautiful symbols, but also of profound hospitality," he posted.

The president also uploaded his picture donning Sindhi Ajrak and cap.