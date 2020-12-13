UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Feels Proud Over People For Keeping Margalla Trail Clean

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 08:10 PM

President feels proud over people for keeping Margalla Trail clean

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said that he felt proud over responsible behaviour of people in keeping Margalla Trail 5 clean.

On his twitter handle, he said that he got the feeling after a walk over the trail 5 this morning along with his grandson.

The president hiked on Trail 5 without any protocol.

"After Fajr at 7 AM, I went for a day long nature hike & walk. Along with my grandson Zaafir 17. First, we did trail 5 in the Margallas. Saw deer, monkeys, skunks & birds. Beautiful Pakistan. Trail was cleaner, showing that we Pakistanis are becoming more responsible.

Makes me proud," he posted.

The president further tweeted that he continued his 20 kms walk without protocol to avoid any inconvenience to the people as they were the real owners of Pakistan.

"Continued my walk almost up to 4 PM. I try to move without protocol to avoid inconveniencing people who are the true owners of Pakistan. In all did almost 20 km and climbed about 600 meters, which is like 182 floors. Spent a great relaxing day. And, with Allah's grace, I am fit," he said in another tweet.

The president also posted pictures of his walk and the surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Turkish Lira Sunday All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Moro Hub joins forces with US-based Facilio to boo ..

13 minutes ago

UAE signs mutual visa waiver agreement with Thaila ..

1 hour ago

Emirates to operate one-off A380 to Bahrain for 49 ..

2 hours ago

DEWA wins Gold at Dubai Human Development Award 20 ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Afghan Ambassador discuss expa ..

3 hours ago

UAE top destination for global experts in rain enh ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.