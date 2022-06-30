UrduPoint.com

President Felicitates Aga Khan On 65th Anniversary Of Accession To Imamat

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

President felicitates Aga Khan on 65th anniversary of accession to Imamat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday felicitated The Aga Khan on the 65th anniversary of accession to the Imamat of the Ismaili Community.

The president, in a letter addressed to The Aga Khan said that under his visionary leadership, the community and the institutions of the Aga Khan Development Network continued to make invaluable contribution to the social and economic development of Pakistan, which had established an unparalleled legacy of public service and philanthropy.

He said that the people of Pakistan joined him in conveying their profound appreciation and gratitude for his tireless work for the uplift of the most vulnerable in the society.

President Alvi prayed that Almighty Allah may grant him the strength and inspiration to continue his exemplary service to the Ummah.

Related Topics

Pakistan May Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency ..

PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency departments

10 minutes ago
 PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM elect ..

PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM election before SC

22 minutes ago
 Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanista ..

Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan

34 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to fac ..

Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to facilitate investors: PM

43 minutes ago
 Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, ..

Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, red-ball cricket

52 minutes ago
 Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for med ..

Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for medical examination

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.