President Felicitates Arshad Nadeem On Winning Silver At World Athletics Championship

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

President felicitates Arshad Nadeem on winning silver at World Athletics Championship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday congratulated Arshad Nadeem on winning silver medal for Pakistan in javelin throw at World Athletics Championship.

"First Pakistani to win a medal at this event. Threw 87.82m, only 0.35m less than gold medalist Neeraj Chopra of India. Qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics. Proud of you," the president said on X (formerly known as twitter).

