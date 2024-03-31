President Felicitates Christian Community On Easter
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday felicitated the Christian community on observance of Easter.
The president said that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed constitutional rights to all religious communities.
The president, in a message, said that all the communities enjoyed religious, political, social and economic rights in Pakistan.
“The Christian community is a precious asset for Pakistan,” he said, adding that Easter was an occasion that brought a message of hope, affection and prosperity, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
Appreciating the Christian community’s contributions to national progress, he further observed that the Christian community had always played their role in the progress and prosperity of the country.
The president reaffirmed that Pakistan was committed to the protection of the rights of all communities and would ensure all steps for their prosperity.
For the country’s progress and prosperity, the entire nation including minorities would have to collectively work together, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
50 miscreants rounded up for involvement in the KFC Mirpur AJK violent attack12 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist robbed of bike, valuables near Brahma12 hours ago
-
AJK President, PM extend condolences on Sardar Javed Ibrahim's demise12 hours ago
-
CM seeks report from IGP on kite string incidents12 hours ago
-
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables13 hours ago
-
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah13 hours ago
-
PO arrested after intensive Police raids13 hours ago
-
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan13 hours ago
-
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns13 hours ago
-
Excise department launches special call centre13 hours ago
-
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed13 hours ago
-
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP13 hours ago