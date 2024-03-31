President felicitates Christian community on Easter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday felicitated the Christian community on observance of Easter.

The president said that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed constitutional rights to all religious communities.

The president, in a message, said that all the communities enjoyed religious, political, social and economic rights in Pakistan.

“The Christian community is a precious asset for Pakistan,” he said, adding that Easter was an occasion that brought a message of hope, affection and prosperity, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Appreciating the Christian community’s contributions to national progress, he further observed that the Christian community had always played their role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

The president reaffirmed that Pakistan was committed to the protection of the rights of all communities and would ensure all steps for their prosperity.

For the country’s progress and prosperity, the entire nation including minorities would have to collectively work together, he added.