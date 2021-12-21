UrduPoint.com

President Felicitates Christians On Christmas, Asks World To Spread Message Of Peace Espoused By Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Jesus Christ

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:55 PM

President felicitates Christians on Christmas, asks world to spread message of peace espoused by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Jesus Christ

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday felicitated the Christian community across the world on the celebrations of Christmas and said the world needed to spread the message of peace espoused by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Jesus Christ Speaking at an event to celebrate Christmas here, he said Christmas was an occasion of celebrations and a day to remember that the Jesus Christ was a great messenger of peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday felicitated the Christian community across the world on the celebrations of Christmas and said the world needed to spread the message of peace espoused by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Jesus Christ Speaking at an event to celebrate Christmas here, he said Christmas was an occasion of celebrations and a day to remember that the Jesus Christ was a great messenger of peace.

The president urged the world to avoid oppression, conflict and violence and promote tolerance.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said that those who forgive would have the highest rank in Jannah.Now the world needed most to learn from the Jesus Christ's message and show mercy and forgive others, he added.

Both Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Jesus Christ urged their followers to practice tolerance and live peacefully, he stressed.

He said the world was witnessing oppression and was suffering from wars and massacre, adding women and children were suffering from oppression and cruelty.

He said he was happy that the Orthodox, Catholic and Protestant churches had tried to stop oppression and wars in the world.

The Pope recently said that the Mediterranean sea had become a graveyard of migrants and he was continuously saying that the people who were leaving their countries due to cruelty and atrocities should be given refuge and same was the message of the Jesus Christ, he noted.

He said message of the Christ was that if you will set a goal you will achieve it and if you will come into contact with God you will get His blessings.

"Do unto others what you want others to do unto you," he quoted Jesus as saying.

Jesus Christ also said love God with your mind, heart and soul as it would bring peace and harmony to the world, President Alvi observed.

He said the incident of Sialkot was a matter of shame for the nation.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also stressed on tolerance and kindness.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Jesus asked people to avoid arrogance as Allah loved humbleness.

The president said great personalities belonging to Christian community served Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri said all religions talked about peace and tolerance. Pakistan belonged to people of all religions including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and Hindus.

He recalled that minorities played an important role in the creation of Pakistan and many Christians, Hindus and Sikhs decided to stay in the country at the time of partition.

He told that a law will be made against forced conversions and children in schools would be taught about sanctity of religions and all the places of worship.

The president along with others cut a cake at the event attended by ministers, members of Parliament, bishops and citizens belonging to different religions.

Participants also sang hymns to celebrate Christmas.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Christmas Parliament Same Sialkot Women God Muslim Christian Event All From Love Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

DFC visits different areas to ensure sale of wheat ..

DFC visits different areas to ensure sale of wheat flour at fixed price

2 minutes ago
 SU approves education plan for academic year-2022

SU approves education plan for academic year-2022

2 minutes ago
 Japan's Prime Minister Open to Changing Law to Pre ..

Japan's Prime Minister Open to Changing Law to Prevent Earthquake Casualties

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Discusses Efforts to Fight Omicron With In ..

Blinken Discusses Efforts to Fight Omicron With International Counterparts - Sta ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews prison ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews prison reforms package

30 minutes ago
 39th National Assembly session on Wednesday

39th National Assembly session on Wednesday

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.