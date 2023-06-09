UrduPoint.com

President Felicitates CPNE's New Body For Free Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday congratulated Kazim Khan on his election as the Chairman of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) Committee for free media.

The president expressed confidence that the committee comprising prominent journalists would play a role in the promotion of freedom of the press and democratic values based on their experience and ability.

He also felicitated other members of the committee including Ayaz Khan, Sardar Khan Niazi, Aamir Mehmood, Irshad Ahmed Arif and Ejaz ul Haq.

More Stories From Pakistan

