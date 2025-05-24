Open Menu

President Felicitates Naila Kiani On Reaching Kangchenjunga Peak

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 11:20 AM

President felicitates Naila Kiani on reaching Kangchenjunga peak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday congratulated Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani on becoming the first Pakistani woman to summit Kangchenjunga peak.

The president lauded Naila Kiani for scaling the world’s third highest peak and extended best wishes for her future, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

"I commend her for bringing laurels to Pakistan in the field of mountaineering," he added.

President Zardari further said that Pakistani women were talented and serving in various fields.

It was encouraging to witness women’s achievements in the field of mountaineering, he added.

