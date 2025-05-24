President Felicitates Naila Kiani On Reaching Kangchenjunga Peak
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday congratulated Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani on becoming the first Pakistani woman to summit Kangchenjunga peak.
The president lauded Naila Kiani for scaling the world’s third highest peak and extended best wishes for her future, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
"I commend her for bringing laurels to Pakistan in the field of mountaineering," he added.
President Zardari further said that Pakistani women were talented and serving in various fields.
It was encouraging to witness women’s achievements in the field of mountaineering, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history
EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart ..
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX E ..
Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Pari ..
Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri
Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan
National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'
India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tensions: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President felicitates Naila Kiani on reaching Kangchenjunga peak1 minute ago
-
VC Gomal University visits exam halls, assures full support to Students1 minute ago
-
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Raiwind road triple vehicle collision21 minutes ago
-
Four family members killed as trailer truck hits motorbike in Okara41 minutes ago
-
PM commends Naila Kiani for scaling Peak Kanchenjunga2 hours ago
-
JKCHR urges global action against India’s disinformation campaign2 hours ago
-
Traffic accident claims two lives10 hours ago
-
Armed forces brought India's arrogance down to feet: Abdul Aleem Khan10 hours ago
-
Hazara Journalists Association organises Youm-e-Tashakur to honor armed forces11 hours ago
-
Unhealthy vegetables destroyed from 30 acres of land in Quetta11 hours ago
-
WHO, Pakistan government launch new vaccination centers11 hours ago
-
Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri11 hours ago