President Felicitates Nation, Islamic Ummah On Blessed Arrival Of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2022 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi felicitated the Pakistani nation and Islamic Ummah on the occasion of the blessed arrival of the 'mercy for all the worlds' and the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a message on the occasion of 12 Rabiul Awal, he said the arrival of Prophet (PBUH) was good tidings for relieving the suffering of humanity.

The humanity was awaiting the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for a long time, he added.

"His prophethood made visible the difference between good and evil, the darkness of ignorance was removed, the customs of non-believers were abolished, the name of the lone Creator of the universe was magnified and hearts of the humanity shone with the purity of the oneness of Allah.The slaves who were crushed under the weight of oppression and cruelty received the blessing of freedom and the era of justice and equity was ushered in." The last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) made humans free from the slavery of other humans and made them believe in prostrating and bowing before their real Creator and Lord.

Those who were depriving each others of rights became protector and trustee of their mutual rights, he pointed out.

The President said the Prophet (PBUH) turned his followers into believers who sacrificed their rights for the happiness of others. The rights of every section of society were determined. Every section of society became helper for others and the Prophet (PBUH) said Muslim was the person from whose tongue and hand other Muslims were safe.

The President said, "If today we want peace, serenity, tranquility and well-being of others and if we want truth, honesty and progress then we have to adopt the life and high moral values of the society structured by our holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The holy life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a guarantee for the whole of humanity and for welfare and success of the world.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to give everybody the capacity and courage to adopt the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with entirety and wholeness as the success and triumph laid in following life and teachings of Prophet (PBUH).

