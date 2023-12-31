Open Menu

President Felicitates Nation, Muslim Ummah On New Year

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2023 | 06:30 PM

President felicitates Nation, Muslim Ummah on new year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday felicitated the Pakistani Nation, the Muslim Ummah and the international community at the beginning of the new year 2024.

In a message, he said, "I would like to extend my heartfelt felicitations to the entire Pakistani Nation, the Muslim Ummah and the international community at the beginning of the new year."

"As we bid farewell to the passing year and welcome the dawn of a new year, I pray to Allah Almighty that may the coming year bring prosperity, political and economic stability for Pakistan as well as the entire world."

"At the beginning of the new year, we should not forget our brothers and sisters in Palestine who continue to face the brutal and barbaric attacks at the hands of the Israeli forces."

He urged the international community to take urgent steps to stop genocide in Gaza and work for just and lasting peace in Palestine.

"Similarly, my thoughts are with the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, who have been enduring atrocities and the longest siege by the Indian occupation forces.

"It is essential that the international community should take practical measures to resolve these longstanding disputes in accordance with the UN resolutions to promote global peace and security."

"I also pray for the entire Muslim Ummah to foster unity and harmony, and work collectively to address the challenges being faced it."

He further said, "As we envision a prosperous future, I wish for economic development, interfaith harmony, forgiveness, tolerance and mutual respect in Pakistan. May 2024 be a year of positive transformations, not only for Pakistan but for

the entire global community."

"Let us welcome the coming year with the hope and determination to build a world where there are no conflicts and wars and where justice, peace, prosperity and compassion prevail. Happy New Year to you all!" he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Palestine Gaza Jammu May Sunday Muslim Unity Foods Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

10 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

19 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

19 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

19 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

19 hours ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

19 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

19 hours ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

19 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

19 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

19 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan