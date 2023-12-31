President felicitates Nation, Muslim Ummah on new year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday felicitated the Pakistani Nation, the Muslim Ummah and the international community at the beginning of the new year 2024.

In a message, he said, "I would like to extend my heartfelt felicitations to the entire Pakistani Nation, the Muslim Ummah and the international community at the beginning of the new year."

"As we bid farewell to the passing year and welcome the dawn of a new year, I pray to Allah Almighty that may the coming year bring prosperity, political and economic stability for Pakistan as well as the entire world."

"At the beginning of the new year, we should not forget our brothers and sisters in Palestine who continue to face the brutal and barbaric attacks at the hands of the Israeli forces."

He urged the international community to take urgent steps to stop genocide in Gaza and work for just and lasting peace in Palestine.

"Similarly, my thoughts are with the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, who have been enduring atrocities and the longest siege by the Indian occupation forces.

"It is essential that the international community should take practical measures to resolve these longstanding disputes in accordance with the UN resolutions to promote global peace and security."

"I also pray for the entire Muslim Ummah to foster unity and harmony, and work collectively to address the challenges being faced it."

He further said, "As we envision a prosperous future, I wish for economic development, interfaith harmony, forgiveness, tolerance and mutual respect in Pakistan. May 2024 be a year of positive transformations, not only for Pakistan but for

the entire global community."

"Let us welcome the coming year with the hope and determination to build a world where there are no conflicts and wars and where justice, peace, prosperity and compassion prevail. Happy New Year to you all!" he concluded.