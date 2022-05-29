President felicitates newly elected President, office bearers of CPNE

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday congratulated the newly elected President of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNC) Kazim Khan and other office bearers.

The President expressed the hope that the newly elected leadership of CPNE will play its role against the publishing and spread of fake and unverified news.

He stressed the need for creating awareness among youth on the positive use of social media and for identifying the fake news.

He asked the media under the CPNE leadership to play its role for raising awareness for welfare of special persons and rights of women.

He underlined the need for giving moral training to people for tackling social evils.

Media should promote high moral values and Islamic teachings for eradicating social evils, he added.

The President expressed the hope that the new leadership of CPNE will fully fulfill its social responsibilities.