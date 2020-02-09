UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Felicitates Organizers For Holding Successful Winter Sports At Malam Jabba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 07:40 PM

President felicitates organizers for holding successful winter sports at Malam Jabba

MALAM JABBA, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan (WSFP) for the promotion of winter sports in Pakistan and congratulated all the stakeholders for successfully holding mega events featuring international skiers.

He was addressing a prize distribution ceremony of 3rd Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup, 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup and 27th National Ski Championship held at Malam Jabba ski resort.

The president was the chief guest on the occasion. Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad, Vice Chief of Air Staff, who is also President Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan, was also present in the ceremony, a press release of PAF said.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Moeed Khan, Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command, in his welcome address said PAF was fully committed not only to promote skiing in Pakistan but also to train budding players for participation at the international winter sports events.

The president also awarded medals among the winning players.

The PAF team was awarded the winner trophy of 27th National Ski Championship.

Following were the top winners in the events:- 3rd Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup: Men's Giant Slalom: Nazarity Petruk (Gold) Ivan Kravchuk (Silver) and Vitalii Aib (Bronze) Men's Slalom: Vitalii Aib (Gold) Karim (Silver) NazarityPetruk(Bronze).

Women's Giant Slalom: Khushim SahiBA(gold) Elvira Zakrayeva(Silver) Umamma Wali(Bronze).

Women's Slalom: Khushim Sahiba(Gold) Umama Wali (Silver) Nazima Khairzad (Bronze) 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup: Men's Giant Slalom: Karim (Gold) Nazarity Petruk (Silver) Ivan Kravchuk (Bronze).

Men's Slalom: Vitalii Aib( Gold) Nazarity Petruk (Silver) Mykola Dichuk(Bronze).

Women's Giant Slalom: Khushim Sahiba(Gold) Umama Wali (Silver) Jia Ali (Bronze) Women's Slalom: Khushim Sahiba(Gold) Umamma Wali (Silver) Elvira Zakrayeva (Bronze) 27th National Ski Championship: Giant Slalom: Karim (Gold) Mir Nawaz (Silver) Zahid Abbas (Bronze).

Slalom event:Karim (Gold) Mir Nawaz (Silver) Liaqat Ali (Bronze).

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Alpine United Kingdom Jia Ali Women Sunday Gold Silver Bronze Event All Top Institute Of Business Administration Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD remains UAEâ€™s top banking brand, va ..

41 minutes ago

FNC to hold session focused on biosafety, GMOs, an ..

56 minutes ago

Emaar Malls closes 2019 with 5% growth in revenue

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Albanian Prime Minister

2 hours ago

Kauffman Fellowship Summit kicks off tomorrow in D ..

2 hours ago

King of Bahrain receives UAE Minister of State for ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.