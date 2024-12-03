President Felicitates Pakistan Blind Cricket Team On Winning T20 World Cup
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday congratulated the Pakistan Blind cricket team on winning the fourth Blind T20 World Cup by defeating Bangladesh by 10 wickets.
Lauding the players for showing a fabulous game, the president congratulated the team for clinching the World Cup on the day when the world was observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
He said the PWDs had the potential to achieve excellence in sports and by winning the World Cup, the Pakistan Blind Cricket team brought fame to the country.
President Zardari emphasised increased inclusion of the PWDs in all sectors including sports and providing them opportunities and resources to thrive.
He congratulated the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council for successfully holding the tournament and expressed his good wishes for the bright future of the Pakistan Blind Cricket team.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI trying to hoodwink masses through false narrative of bodies: Tarar12 minutes ago
-
AIOU provides free education to persons with disabilities: VC13 minutes ago
-
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, sovereignty14 minutes ago
-
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news19 minutes ago
-
Walk held to raise awareness against corruption23 minutes ago
-
DC chairs District Advisory Committee’s meeting32 minutes ago
-
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh33 minutes ago
-
DC chairs DPCC’s meeting43 minutes ago
-
Ayaz felicitates National Blind Cricket Team on winning T20 World Cup43 minutes ago
-
Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi visits Data Darbar53 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal congratulates PSX for stellar 60% growth in 202453 minutes ago
-
PPP committed to creat an equitable society for PWDs: Bilawal53 minutes ago