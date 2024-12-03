Open Menu

President Felicitates Pakistan Blind Cricket Team On Winning T20 World Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM

President felicitates Pakistan Blind Cricket team on winning T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday congratulated the Pakistan Blind cricket team on winning the fourth Blind T20 World Cup by defeating Bangladesh by 10 wickets.

Lauding the players for showing a fabulous game, the president congratulated the team for clinching the World Cup on the day when the world was observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

He said the PWDs had the potential to achieve excellence in sports and by winning the World Cup, the Pakistan Blind Cricket team brought fame to the country.

President Zardari emphasised increased inclusion of the PWDs in all sectors including sports and providing them opportunities and resources to thrive.

He congratulated the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council for successfully holding the tournament and expressed his good wishes for the bright future of the Pakistan Blind Cricket team.

