Open Menu

President Felicitates Pakistan Special Olympics Team On Winning Medals In International Event

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 06:50 PM

President felicitates Pakistan Special Olympics team on winning medals in international event

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday felicitated the members of Pakistan Special Olympics team on winning medals in the Special Olympics games recently held in Berlin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday felicitated the members of Pakistan Special Olympics team on winning medals in the Special Olympics games recently held in Berlin.

Talking to the members of Pakistan's Special Olympics Team who participated in Berlin Special Olympics, President Alvi and First Lady Begum Samina Alvi appreciated the Pakistan team on representing the country in the international event and promoting bright image of the country.

"I congratulate the whole team of Pakistan Special Olympics and management on winning medals in the Special Olympics," he said adding that the whole team demonstrated their tremendous abilities in the games.

He said it was a matter of pride that the country's special Olympics team participated in 11 games of the event.

Expressing pleasure over the participation of people with mental disabilities in the international event, the president said the participation of the special persons in constructive activities should be increased.

He said the persons with disabilities should be given the opportunity in health, education, employment and sports event.

He also stressed the need to provide employment opportunities to the special persons according to their skills and capacities.

President Alvi said he wished to formulate an inclusive and comprehensive society in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Education Berlin Olympics Event Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

CARACAL to showcase commercial line of firearms an ..

CARACAL to showcase commercial line of firearms and hunting rifles at ADIHEX 202 ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest killin ..

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest killing of a civilian at LoC

6 minutes ago
 China Cultural Counselor calls on Minister

China Cultural Counselor calls on Minister

6 minutes ago
 Shehbaz prays for success of chairlift rescue oper ..

Shehbaz prays for success of chairlift rescue operation

6 minutes ago
 Large quantity of NCP goods seized, one arrested

Large quantity of NCP goods seized, one arrested

17 minutes ago
 CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

18 minutes ago
Cricket: Pakistan v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Pakistan v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

18 minutes ago
 3 development schemes approved

3 development schemes approved

21 minutes ago
 EPA continues efforts to revolutionise bibliograph ..

EPA continues efforts to revolutionise bibliographic data in UAE’s publishing ..

28 minutes ago
 Two abducted in separate incidents

Two abducted in separate incidents

21 minutes ago
 Intellectuals condemn Jaranwala incident, express ..

Intellectuals condemn Jaranwala incident, express solidarity with Christian com ..

21 minutes ago
 Possible flood: tent villages set up in Multan div ..

Possible flood: tent villages set up in Multan division

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan