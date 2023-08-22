President felicitates Pakistan Special Olympics team on winning medals in international event

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday felicitated the members of Pakistan Special Olympics team on winning medals in the Special Olympics games recently held in Berlin.

Talking to the members of Pakistan's Special Olympics Team who participated in Berlin Special Olympics, President Alvi and First Lady Begum Samina Alvi appreciated the Pakistan team on representing the country in the international event and promoting bright image of the country.

"I congratulate the whole team of Pakistan Special Olympics and management on winning medals in the Special Olympics," he said adding that the whole team demonstrated their tremendous abilities in the games.

He said it was a matter of pride that the country's special Olympics team participated in 11 games of the event.

Expressing pleasure over the participation of people with mental disabilities in the international event, the president said the participation of the special persons in constructive activities should be increased.

He said the persons with disabilities should be given the opportunity in health, education, employment and sports event.

He also stressed the need to provide employment opportunities to the special persons according to their skills and capacities.

President Alvi said he wished to formulate an inclusive and comprehensive society in the country.