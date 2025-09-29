President Felicitates Pakistani Boxer On Winning World Bantamweight Title
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday congratulated Pakistani Boxer Sameer Khan for historic win in World Bantamweight title.
This is the first-ever win for Pakistan in this category.
In a statement issued by the President House, Asif Zardari said Sameer Khan's win was a moment of pride for the nation.
"Sameer Khan has brought glory to Pakistan at the international level," the president said adding that the young boxer's hard work, determination and passion was commendable.
Recent Stories
ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry visa regulations
MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decisions on Electronic Invoicing Syst ..
How to Choose the Best Collagen Powder: Types, Dosage, and Tips
RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing to launch first air taxi service in Ras Al Khaim ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting
TECNO Spark 40C Leak Hints at 6000mAh Big Battery at Affordable Price in Pakista ..
Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi deal: Ishaq Dar
Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy ..
Overall state of Europe's environment is not good, says EEA
TRENDS participates in European Parliament conference, urges confronting polaris ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins 2025 Road Race in Rwanda
More Stories From Pakistan
-
128th urs of Khawaja Ghulam Farid begins in Rajanpur5 minutes ago
-
President felicitates Pakistani boxer on winning world bantamweight title5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles over 170 emergencies last week25 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti sets January deadline for project completion, prioritizes public welfare25 minutes ago
-
SC suspends IHC order restraining Justice Tariq Jahangiri from judicial work25 minutes ago
-
Food department recover 1374 metric tone wheat from rice mill in operation55 minutes ago
-
Unwholesome meat seized55 minutes ago
-
Youth died of electrocution1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds 23 road accidents during last 24 hours1 hour ago
-
Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi deal: Ishaq Dar1 hour ago
-
Two new Polio cases confirmed from Sindh1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 144,100 cusecs water1 hour ago