President Felicitates Pakistani Boxer On Winning World Bantamweight Title

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 02:50 PM

President felicitates Pakistani boxer on winning world bantamweight title

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday congratulated Pakistani Boxer Sameer Khan for historic win in World Bantamweight title.

This is the first-ever win for Pakistan in this category.

In a statement issued by the President House, Asif Zardari said Sameer Khan's win was a moment of pride for the nation.

"Sameer Khan has brought glory to Pakistan at the international level," the president said adding that the young boxer's hard work, determination and passion was commendable.

